Man sentenced to 30 years in death of two Colorado Springs teens

Derek Greer and Natalie Partida _ El Paso County Sheriff's Office_238623

Derek Greer and Natalie Partida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the deaths of two Coronado High School students in 2017.

Marco Garcia-Bravo was sentenced Monday, after agreeing to a plea deal. The deal came after a jury deadlocked on his original trial earlier this year.

Garcia-Bravo was accused of killing 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida in March 2017. The victims’ bodies were found near Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Garcia-Bravo’s first jury trial ended February 8, when the jury was unable to agree on five of the 15 charges filed against him.

Garcia-Bravo agreed to a plea deal last week, and a judge accepted it Monday. In the deal, he pled guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Each count carries a sentence of 15 years in prison, plus mandatory parole.

In the original trial, the jury convicted Garcia-Bravo of accessory to crime. That conviction comes with a six-year sentence.

The two 15-year sentences will be consecutive, with the six-year sentence served concurrently. More than 1,400 days of pretrial confinement will count for time served.

