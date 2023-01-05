(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nathaniel David Corser, the Colorado Springs man who pleaded guilty in August to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the plea agreement, on July 4, 2021, 23-year-old Nathaniel David Corser met 19-year-old Kaeden Norlander at Cottonwood Creek Park for a drug deal they had arranged through text messages. At the park, Corser sold Norlander two blue pills with imprints which said “M” and “30.”

Although the pills appeared to be prescription oxycodone pills, they actually contained fentanyl. Over the course of the next day, Norlander ingested both pills. Late in the morning on July 5, Norlander’s aunt discovered him dead in his bedroom.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on July 6, 2021, and ruled his death was a result of fentanyl intoxication.

The plea agreement also states, after Norlander’s death, officers found text messages on his phone which appeared to relate to him buying the pills that killed him. A detective with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) used Norlander’s phone to communicate with Corser, and arranged to buy more pills.

After the transaction, the CSPD Metro Crime Lab tested the pills and determined they contained fentanyl. A search of Corser’s apartment led to the discovery morphine sulfate pills, fentanyl buccal tablets, tablets with “M” and “30” imprinted on them which also contained fentanyl, one loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun, and a second loaded 9mm magazine.

Corser was sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023 by Judge Daniel D. Domenico to 240 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

“This is the longest sentence to date in federal court in Colorado for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, and it should send a loud and clear message to drug dealers and drug traffickers. Our law enforcement partners will track you down and we will prosecute you if you peddle this poison in our communities,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “Lives are at stake, and we will use every available tool to combat this deadly epidemic and stop these tragic losses.”

Victim Kaeden Norlander and his mom, Laurie. Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado. With permission from Laurie Norlander

“Fentanyl is a drug that destroys lives, and the Colorado Springs Police Department is committed to holding individuals responsible whose actions rip apart families,” added Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez. “We thank all of our federal partners for moving forward on federal charges and helping to remove Mr. Corser from our streets.”