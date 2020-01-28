Man sentenced in connection with 2018 murder near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fourth person has been sentenced in connection with a 2018 shooting southeast of Colorado Springs, according to prosecutors.

Kyle Watts, 21, was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison, followed by five years mandatory parole. He pled guilty in May to aggravated robbery in connection with the death of 20-year-old Kenyatta Horne. Charges of first-degree murder were dismissed.

Horne was fatally shot in the area of Fontaine Boulevard and Marksheffel Road on October 7, 2018.

Three other men were also charged in connection with the death.

Tyler Wheeler, 21, was found guilty in October of first-degree murder. He was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison.

Wayne Sellers, 22, was found guilty in October of first-degree murder. He was sentenced the same day to life in prison.

Beslim Valle, 20, pled guilty in May to second-degree murder. He was sentenced in November to 48 years in prison.