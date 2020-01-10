Man sentenced for murder of Colorado Springs Army captain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to prison after fatally shooting a Fort Carson Army captain in 2018.

Gilberto Chavez Jr., 28, was sentenced Thursday to 74 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Capt. Daniel Lehman.

Lehman was a graduate of West Point Academy and had been stationed at Fort Carson since August 2016.

Capt. Daniel Lehman / FOX21 News file photo

He was fatally shot on September 15, 2018, in the area of Costilla Street and Wahsatch Avenue in Colorado Springs.

In October 2019, a jury found Chavez guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death.