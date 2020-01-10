Man sentenced for murder of Colorado Springs Army captain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to prison after fatally shooting a Fort Carson Army captain in 2018.
Gilberto Chavez Jr., 28, was sentenced Thursday to 74 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Capt. Daniel Lehman.
Lehman was a graduate of West Point Academy and had been stationed at Fort Carson since August 2016.
He was fatally shot on September 15, 2018, in the area of Costilla Street and Wahsatch Avenue in Colorado Springs.
In October 2019, a jury found Chavez guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death.