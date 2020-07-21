Man sentenced for fatally shooting father in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing his father in a southeastern Colorado Springs apartment last year.

Related Content Colorado Springs man accused of murdering father Video

Edwin Jay Morales, 22, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing his father, 43-year-old Edwin Morales Jr.

The shooting happened November 13, when the two got into an argument at the Summit Creek Apartments on Chelton Road.

Morales pled guilty in May to reckless manslaughter in connection with the crime, according to court documents. First-degree murder charges were dismissed.