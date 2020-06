COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was found guilty earlier this year of shooting a woman in the face in 2018 has been sentenced to prison.

Simon Escamilla was sentenced Friday to a total of 85.5 years in prison on several counts, including attempted first-degree murder after deliberation.

1 of 3: Update: Before hearing his sentence today, Simon Peter Escamilla heard the woman he had shot in the face tell him, "I forgive you. I have no hate whatsoever." — 4th Judicial DA (@4thJudicialDA) June 19, 2020

2 of 3: Judge Lin Billings-Vela then sentenced Escamilla to a total of 85.5 years in prison on several counts, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder-After Deliberation, a Class 2 Felony. — 4th Judicial DA (@4thJudicialDA) June 19, 2020

3 of 3: Judge Billings-Vela told the victim, "I've learned more from you about grace and faith in this courtroom than I could ever express." "You've certainly shown all of us how to live in the face of life-altering circumstances." Div. 1. #2018CR1737, 2018CR2535 — 4th Judicial DA (@4thJudicialDA) June 19, 2020

Escamilla was found guilty in January. The shooting happened in March 2018 in the area of Iowa Avenue and Boulder Street.