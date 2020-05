COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of murdering another man southeast of Colorado Springs in July.

Daniel Gray was sentenced Monday to 64 years in prison.

In February, he was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree assault in connection with the death of Daniel Hunt.

Hunt, 35, was shot and killed July 31 on Shining Star Drive, which is in the area of Marksheffel Boulevard and Drennan Road.