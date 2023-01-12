(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has arrested a convicted felon who ran from officers on Thursday, Jan. 12, following a traffic stop in Fountain.

FPD said around 1 p.m. on Jan. 12, members of the FPD D.I.C.E. Team pulled over a car at the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Alabama Avenue, near Fountain Middle School, for expired registration. While speaking with the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Anthony Van Cook-Mack, officers noticed suspected Methamphetamine in plain view and asked Cook-Mack to step out of the car.

Cook-Mack put his car in gear and sped away from officers heading westbound, turning onto Cherry Circle before stopping in the street and running on foot. Additional officers arrived and set up a perimeter. FPD said Cook-Mack was taken into custody around 1:13 p.m. without incident in the 300 block of West Iowa Avenue.

Through their investigation, officers found a handgun and debit card belonging to Cook-Mack in the yard of a home he had run through. Also recovered from his car were:

¾ of a pound of suspected methamphetamine

250 fentanyl pills

24 grams of suspected heroin

Over $1,000 in cash

An additional handgun

FPD said Cook-Mack had previous convictions for Assault, Identity Theft, Trespass and Controlled Substances. FPD said he had also been previously sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

On Thursday, Cook-Mack was booked into the El Paso County Jail on multiple new charges: