PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a Hobby Lobby, brandished a gun at employees, and then was caught at a nearby gas station.

On March 12, 2022, at approximately 7:58 p.m., Pueblo police officers were dispatched to Hobby Lobby, located in the 3000 block of Hart Road, for an armed robbery.

3001 Hart Road, Pueblo

Employees told police they saw a man, later identified as Jordan Zubia-Brown, 32, concealing items. When employees confronted Zubia-Brown, police say he brandished a handgun and fled the store in a car with out-of-state plates.

A description of the suspect and vehicle was provided to responding units.

Soon after, an officer found the car at a nearby gas station and initiated a traffic stop. The officer was able to identify Zubia-Brown as the same suspect who committed the robbery.

Stolen items from the store and what appeared to be a handgun were also located inside Subia-Brown’s car.

Zubia-Brown was transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center and booked on charges of Aggravated Robbery, a class 3 felony.