COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a northern Colorado Springs convenience store at gunpoint Monday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Kum & Go at Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive. The robber brandished a handgun and demanded merchandise, according to police. He got the merchandise and left the store.

Police said the victim was not injured.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.