PUEBLO WEST, Colo. -- Pueblo County deputies on Thursday found an illegal marijuana grow in a Pueblo West home that was the site of another illegal grow in 2016, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said alterations made to the electrical system tipped them off to the grow on Camino Santiago Drive. They got a report that the tenants had altered the electrical system to bypass the meter, according to the sheriff's office. When deputies went to the home, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana, according to the sheriff's office. They were unable to contact any residents.