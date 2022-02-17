Man robs gas station in unincorporated El Paso County, gets away

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is on the lookout for a man who recently robbed a gas station in unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies say the robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 when a man entered the Circle K convenience store located at 1801 Main Street in the Security/Widefield area.

Image courtesy of Google Maps

While inside the store, the suspect demanded the clerk turn over money from the cash register. The suspect indicated he had a weapon but none were observed. Once he got the cash, the suspect left the store.



The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, blue jeans, and a light-colored baseball cap.



If you have any information regarding this incident, call EPSO Dispatch at 719-390-5555 or the EPSO Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.