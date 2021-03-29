Man robs central Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a central Colorado Springs business early Monday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. at a business in the area of Nevada Avenue and Cache La Poudre Street. The man brandished a gun and demanded money and cigarettes, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.

Another business robbery happened about an hour earlier about a half-mile away on Uintah Street. Two suspects were involved in that robbery. There’s no word on whether the two robberies were related.