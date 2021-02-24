Man robbed while walking home in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was robbed while he was walking up to his apartment in northeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 9:50 p.m. at the Copper Range apartments in the area of Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road. The victim told police that as he was walking up to his home, two men approached him and punched him. They took cash from his wallet and ran away.

Police said the suspect information is “very limited.” No arrests have been made.