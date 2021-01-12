Man robbed in northern Colorado Springs shopping center parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was robbed in a northern Colorado Springs shopping center parking lot Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened just before 9 a.m. on Hartsel Drive, which is in the area of Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive. The victim had just parked his car when a man approached him and demanded all of his property. The robber took personal items and then left in a car, according to police.

Police said the victim did not see a weapon, but believed the robber had one on him.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

