COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was robbed at a northern Colorado Springs gas station early Thursday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. Police said the victim had just come out of the gas station when a car pulled up. A man got out of the car, pointed a handgun at the victim, and demanded his valuables, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.