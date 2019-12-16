Man reportedly kidnapped in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was kidnapped and thrown in the trunk of a car in central Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the kidnapping happened around 11:30 p.m. on South Hancock Avenue just west of Memorial Park. The victim called police and told them he had been assaulted by multiple people, then thrown into the trunk of a car. He stayed on the phone with police until they tracked the car down on Pheasant Place.

As officers approached, the saw a gunshot inside the car and discovered the suspect had apparently shot himself. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police found the kidnapping victim in the trunk. He was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.