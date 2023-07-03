(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was pulled from a car fire on Wednesday, June 28 suffering from gunshot wounds has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of East Mesa Avenue, northeast of I-25 and East Northern Avenue, to investigate a reported car fire.

Some of the calls made to police reported having heard gunshots before seeing the car on fire, according to PPD.

PPD said when officers arrived, they found a man inside the car. When the man was removed from the car, officers noted that he had suffered what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital but ultimately died of his injuries.

On Monday, July 3, the Pueblo County Coroner announced that the man had been identified as 19-year-old Lazarus Vigil of Pueblo. Vigil’s death is being investigated as a homicide, which at the time of his death, was Pueblo’s 13th homicide of 2023.

PPD said no suspect has been taken into custody in connection to this case. This is the 13th homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation and PPD asked anyone with information on this incident to contact police at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.