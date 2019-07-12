Man pleads guilty to stealing nearly 7,000 pills from Colorado Springs pharmacy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has pled guilty to stealing nearly 7,000 pills from a Colorado Springs pharmacy in 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Dewayne Scott, 21, of Colorado Springs pled guilty Wednesday to pharmacy burglary.

Prosecutors said around 3 a.m. on August 22, 2017, Scott and four others burglarized The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on North Wahsatch Street in Colorado Springs. Prosecutors said they stole a total of 6,794 pills, including

40 Oxycontin pills

2569 Hydrocodone pills

69 Percocet pills

120 Morphine Sulphate pills

440 Tramadol pills

618 Hydromorphone pills

340 Adderal pills

145 Oxycodone pills

676 Oxymorphone pills

1277 Dextroamphetamine pills

Prosecutors said Scott and the others also stole other types of medication. The total loss to the pharmacy was $27,298.

Prosecutors said surveillance video, which can be seen above, showed Scott leaving the pharmacy carrying a white trash can filled with pill bottles. The video showed him tripping over a parking lot divider while running away. He picked up several of the pill bottles, then continued running, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Scott did not get his expected cut from the sale of the stolen pills, because he had lost some of them when he tripped and fell.

About two months after the robbery, Scott was arrested in connection with another Colorado Springs burglary. That’s when investigators determined he had also been involved in the Medicine Shoppe robbery.

Scott will be sentenced on September 26.