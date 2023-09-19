(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who was arrested in 2022 in connection to the stabbing deaths of his mother and stepfather has entered a guilty plea for Second Degree Murder, according to court documents.

31-year-old Cody Parker was arrested following a stabbing on Sept. 22, 2022 at a home in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive, on the northwest side of the city. 68-year-old Deborah Parker-Lykins and 79-year-old Duane Lykins, Parker’s mother and stepfather, were found suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where Parker-Lykins died of her injuries, and Duane Lykins died days later, on Sept. 26. Parker was originally arrested on one murder charge for his mother’s death and assault charges for the stabbing of Lykins, though those charges were later amended after Lykins’ death at the hospital.

Cody Parker Mugshot, courtesy CSPD

Parker was transported to the hospital the night of the stabbing for self-inflicted injuries, before being transported to the El Paso County Jail.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, court records show that Parker pled guilty to charges of Second Degree Murder.

He will be sentenced at a hearing on Dec. 12.