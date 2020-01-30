Man pleads guilty to killing woman, driving body to Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has pled guilty to killing a woman in Park County and then driving her body to a Colorado Springs Walmart, according to prosecutors.

Joshua Thomsen, 21, pled guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

Amy Shrieves, 21, was killed in the crime, which happened in April. Police at the time said around 3:30 a.m. April 4, they got a call from a man admitting to killing someone. When they arrived at the Walmart on 8th Street, they found Shrieves shot dead in a car.

Thomsen faces between 35 and 55 years in prison when he is sentenced April 3.