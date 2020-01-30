Man pleads guilty to killing woman, driving body to Colorado Springs Walmart

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joshua Thomsen / FOX21 News file photo

Joshua Thomsen / FOX21 News file photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has pled guilty to killing a woman in Park County and then driving her body to a Colorado Springs Walmart, according to prosecutors.

Joshua Thomsen, 21, pled guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

Amy Shrieves, 21, was killed in the crime, which happened in April. Police at the time said around 3:30 a.m. April 4, they got a call from a man admitting to killing someone. When they arrived at the Walmart on 8th Street, they found Shrieves shot dead in a car.

Thomsen faces between 35 and 55 years in prison when he is sentenced April 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local