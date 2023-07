(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man has been sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to burglary from a December 2022 case, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO said 24-year-old Moises Santos was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections and will have to pay $2,000 in restitution after he pled guilty to burglary.

Santos was arrested in March on a warrant for the burglary of a Pueblo West home.