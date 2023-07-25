(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man who was arrested in December of 2022 has entered a guilty plea on drug charges that carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

42-year-old Richard Herrera was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 after Pueblo County deputies recognized him, and he was found in possession of 59 Fentanyl pills and more than $2,000 in cash.

A later search warrant conducted on Herrera’s car resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, including:

550 fentanyl pills

25 grams of heroin

Half a pound of methamphetamine

32 grams of cocaine

15 suboxone strips

113 grams of marijuana

$200 cash

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, July 25, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said Herrera pleaded guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and faces no less than 15 years in prison. He will be sentenced in August.