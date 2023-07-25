(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man who was arrested in December of 2022 has entered a guilty plea on drug charges that carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.
42-year-old Richard Herrera was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 after Pueblo County deputies recognized him, and he was found in possession of 59 Fentanyl pills and more than $2,000 in cash.
A later search warrant conducted on Herrera’s car resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, including:
- 550 fentanyl pills
- 25 grams of heroin
- Half a pound of methamphetamine
- 32 grams of cocaine
- 15 suboxone strips
- 113 grams of marijuana
- $200 cash
On Tuesday, July 25, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said Herrera pleaded guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and faces no less than 15 years in prison. He will be sentenced in August.