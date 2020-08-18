Man pleads guilty in connection with illegal marijuana grows in Peyton, Yoder

DENVER — An El Paso County man has pled guilty in connection with a series of illegal marijuana grows in Colorado residences, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Jose Carlos Garcia-Montero, 34, pled guilty Thursday to conspiracy to cultivate more than 100 marijuana plants.

Prosecutors said Garcia-Montero was part of an organization that would buy or rent residential properties in Colorado, establish marijuana grows, and help others harvest and prepare marijuana. Garcia-Montero and the others would then coordinate distribution of the processed marijuana to out-of-state buyers, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said in March 2017, police stopped Garcia-Montero’s car in Missouri and found $176,600 in the spare tire. Investigators determined the money was proceeds from marijuana sales.

In March and May 2017, investigators searched several properties that Garcia-Montero was associated with, including one in Peyton and one in Yoder. Investigators said they found 76 marijuana plants and 38 kilograms of processed marijuana at the property in Peyton, and 171 marijuana plants at the property in Yoder.

Prosecutors said Garcia-Montero was one of seven people charged in connection with the crime. He is the fifth to plead guilty, according to prosecutors.

Garcia-Montero is scheduled to be sentenced on October 30.