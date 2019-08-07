Man pleads guilty in connection with fatal 2018 robbery

Colin Kellet. This photo of Kellet is from a previous arrest. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was charged in connection with a July 2018 robbery and homicide east of Colorado Springs has pled guilty.

Colin Kellet pled guilty Monday to attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary, both felonies. He will be sentenced on October 17.

Kellet was one of two suspects arrested in connection with a robbery and homicide at a home on Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs in July 2018. Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 47, was killed in the shooting.

The other suspect, 21-year-old Terrell Hall, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the case. His next court appearance is set for Monday.

