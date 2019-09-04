Man pleads guilty in Colorado Springs murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has pleaded guilty to killing another man in Colorado Springs last summer, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Jimmy Lee Neill, 28, pled guilty Tuesday to second degree murder-heat of passion in connection with the August 2018 death of Randol Lillie. Neill was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Lillie, 54, was found dead in a yard in the area of East Las Vegas Street and Nevada Avenue on August 31, 2018.

Police said Neill was also a suspect in a non-fatal stabbing at Dorchester Park about three hours before Lillie’s body was found.