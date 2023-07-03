(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting who was found dead near Highway 50 on Tuesday, June 27.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded around 8 p.m. to the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue, near the intersection of Highway 50, on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

The Pueblo County Coroner announced on July 3 that the man had been identified as 40-year-old Russel Edward Kuklies of Pueblo. Kuklies died of gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting, the coroner said, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

At the time of Kuklies’ death, his was the 11th homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2023.

The investigation into Kuklies death is ongoing, and PPD asked anyone with information about this incident to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or on Pueblo Crime Stoppers’ website. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.