Man killed in shooting at Bessemer Park in Pueblo

A man was killed in a shooting at Bessemer Park in Pueblo Sunday morning. / Photo courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was killed in a shooting at Bessemer Park in Pueblo Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at the park on Central Avenue. The victim died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Police said there does not appear to be any danger to the public. There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified.

Police said the Bessemer Park pool is closed as officers continue to investigate the shooting.

This is the seventh homicide in Pueblo in 2019, according to police.