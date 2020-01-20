Man killed in Pueblo stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was killed in a stabbing in a Pueblo apartment Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Pueblo Village Apartments on Alma Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding heavily on the living room floor of an apartment, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the death. There’s no word on whether police have identified any suspects.

The man’s death is the first homicide in Pueblo in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Carly Gustin at 719-240-1341.