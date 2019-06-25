Man killed in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was killed in a shooting in Pueblo early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 4 a.m., they got a call about a man lying in the street on East 11th Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the man was dead.

Police determined the man had been killed in an altercation in the same area sometime around 2 a.m. Witnesses heard several people yelling, along with at least one gunshot, according to police. A white pickup truck and a black car were seen leaving the scene.

Police said no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fillmore at 719-320-6044, or call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).