COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was killed in a shooting at a central Colorado Springs bar early Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at Peak Lounge on Platte Avenue just east of Union Boulevard. The victim died on the scene, according to police.

Police said a suspect has been detained, and there is no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

