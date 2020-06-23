Man killed in Montana was wanted in Colorado Springs murder

A man has died of injuries sustained in a shooting in Briargate on November 5. / FOX21 News file photo

BILLINGS, Mont. — Colorado Springs police say a man shot to death in a confrontation with federal agents in Montana had been wanted for killing a man in Colorado Springs in November.

Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Jason Newton said Tuesday that Kellen Fortune, 19, had been wanted in the shooting death of Colorado Springs resident Alijah Vialpando. Police said they obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Fortune on June 12.

Vialpando, 19, was shot and injured during a fight in a Briargate parking lot on November 5. He died at the hospital.

Newton declined to release a motive in that case, saying it was still under investigation.

Fortune was killed after being shot multiple times when he exchanged gunfire with six federal agents last Thursday in Billings. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent fugitive task force had been trying to apprehend him for Vialpando’s death.