CSPD says one man was shot and killed on El Morro Road in Colorado Springs on Jul 6, 2022.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was killed in an overnight shooting that occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

It happened at the El Morro Mobile Home Park, in the 3600 block of El Morro Road – that’s west of South Academy Boulevard and El Morro Road.

Colorado Springs Police said when their officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man who’d been shot at least one time. CSPD said its officers and medical personnel both tried to help the man, but were not able to save him.

CSPD’s Violent Crime unit has assumed responsibility for this investigation.

At this time, not arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.