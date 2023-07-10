(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting in the early morning hours of July 4 near the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded to shots fired around 1:11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in the 20 block of Amherst Avenue, just west of the State Fairgrounds. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on scene.

The Pueblo County Coroner posted on Twitter on Monday, July 10 and said the victim had been identified as 29-year-old Marcos Anthony Baca of Pueblo. The shooting occurred in a car on Amherst Avenue, the coroner said.

PPD said on July 4 that a car involved in the incident was also recovered in the 50 block of Drake Street, and 46-year-old William Montoya was arrested for First Degree Murder in connection to the shooting.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation, according to PPD. At the time of his death, Baca’s death was the 14th homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2023.