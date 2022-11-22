(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the man who was killed in a domestic disturbance in the Hanover area of unincorporated El Paso County on Nov. 12.

The victim has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 50-year-old Neil Waters.

EPSO said deputies originally responded to the 6100 block of Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway, around 3:28 a.m. after a 911 call reported a domestic disturbance which led to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Waters dead on the scene. Another man and a woman were on the scene as well, and identified themselves as the ones who had placed the 911 call.

EPSO did not specify whether anyone is facing charges in this case, but they did say the death was being investigated as a homicide. The investigation remains ongoing, EPSO said.