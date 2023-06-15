(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pueblo in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 15.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday to the 900 block of West Arroyo Avenue, northwest of I-25 and West Northern Avenue, on a hit-and-run. PPD said a man had been hit in the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. His identity will be determined by the Pueblo County Coroner.

PPD said several witnesses were interviewed, and as a result, the car suspected in the hit-and-run was found in the 1000 block of East Evans Avenue, a few blocks away from the scene of the crash.

Crime Scene Investigators and the traffic division are investigating the hit-and-run, PPD said.

The investigation is ongoing, and PPD asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run to contact police at (719) 553-2502 or Cpl. Chris Alarid at (719) 553-3210. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.