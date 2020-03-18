Man killed in domestic disturbance in western Colorado Springs

One person was killed and another was injured in a domestic disturbance in western Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. / Craig Denton Jr. – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a domestic disturbance in western Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 5:45 a.m. on Winter Hawk Circle, which is in the area of Rockrimmon Boulevard and Allegheny Drive.

Police said a man died on the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the two people involved lived together. They said everyone involved is accounted for, and there is no threat to the public.

Police said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Their investigation is ongoing.

Resources for victims of domestic violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for free help 24 hours a day.

Violence Free Colorado: Visit violencefreecolorado.org to find resources by county in Colorado. The website also has other resources, including information on how to help a loved one who is being abused.

TESSA of Colorado Springs: Call the 24-Hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819, or visit tessacs.org.

YWCA of Pueblo: Call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 719-545-8195, or visit ywcapueblo.com.

