CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A person of interest has been detained after a man was killed in a shooting in Cañon City Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at a home on South Third Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead in the garage.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police said a person of interest has been detained, and there is no threat to the community.