Man jailed in connection with fatal Colorado Springs hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been jailed in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed another man on Academy Boulevard last week, according to police.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. June 2 on North Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Village Seven Road. Police said Edward Montelongo, 55, was trying to cross northbound Academy when he was hit by a sedan. The sedan did not stop. Montelongo died on the scene.

Police sent out an alert Sunday asking the public for information about the sedan. On Tuesday, officers found the suspect car. They identified the suspected driver as Michael Estrada, 40, of Colorado Springs.

Estrada turned himself in on Wednesday, according to police. He was jailed on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.