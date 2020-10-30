Man injured, two arrested in shooting at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGs, Colo. — A man was injured and two people were arrested in a shooting at a Colorado Springs motel Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a motel on North Nevada Avenue near Monument Street, just north of downtown. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said one man was arrested in connection with the shooting. Another was arrested on unrelated felony charges.