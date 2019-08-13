Man injured, suspect arrested in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after shooting and injuring another man at a transient camp south of downtown early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at a transient camp just west of the Springs Rescue Mission on West Las Vegas Street. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police identified the suspect as Keyon Nesmith, 30. He was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.