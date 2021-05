COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing assault charges after another man was injured in a shooting in central Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Arcadia Street, which is in the area northeast of Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police.

A suspect, 26-year-old John Fitzpatrick, was arrested on assault charges.