Man injured in western Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting in western Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

Police said around 4 a.m., they were told that a shooting victim was being treated at a local hospital. Officers went to the hospital and talked to the victim, who told them the shooting happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Fillmore Street.

Police went to the scene and found evidence, but they have not yet identified a suspect.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

