COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., they got a call about a shooting on Bridgewood Lane, which is in the area of South Academy Boulevard and Verde Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound.

The victim sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made. Their investigation is ongoing.