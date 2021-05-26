Man injured in southeastern Colorado Springs shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Airport Road and Lakewood Circle Tuesday afternoon. The victim contacted police near this fire station. / Ray Harless – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. in the area of Lakewood Circle and Airport Road. An officer in the area heard a single gunshot, according to police. A few minutes later, the victim approached the officer near the fire station on Airport Road, according to police.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said no suspects have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.