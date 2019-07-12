Man injured in shooting on Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting on Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Academy Boulevard just north of Platte Avenue.

According to police, the suspects had met the victim at an apartment complex to purchase CBD flowers. The suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint, then left the area, according to police.

The victim later saw the suspects driving on Academy Boulevard. He confronted them and was shot, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects have been arrested.