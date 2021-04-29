Man injured in overnight shooting in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in southern Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Santa Fe Street, southwest of the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Fountain Boulevard. The victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said they have not identified a suspect or suspects, but based on the initial investigation, they don’t think there is any risk to the public.