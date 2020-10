PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Pueblo overnight, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Van Buren Street in the area of Lincoln Street and West Abriendo Avenue. A man called police to report that he had shot another man, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the admitted shooter had a cut to the head, and was also taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.