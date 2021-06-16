Man injured in overnight shooting in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting in Fountain early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 3 a.m., they got a call about a shooting victim who was at the Love’s travel plaza at the intersection of Highway 85/87 and Mesa Ridge Parkway. Police said the victim would not give a description of the person who shot him, and it’s not clear where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Detective Abrams at 719-382-4289 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).