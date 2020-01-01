Man injured in eastern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1 a.m., they got a call about a disturbance with shots fired on Steward Lane, which is in the neighborhood northwest of Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been shot, but he had left the area. Around 2:30 a.m., police learned a man had arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, possibly related to the shots fired.

Police said no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).